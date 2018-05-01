Speech to Text for Teen organ donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with a local family tonight on the impact.. she joins us now live from our newsroom. [b2]teen organ donations-nsrm pkg since this new law went into effect january 1st... illinois officials say more than 11-thousand-5- hundred teens have registered to become organ donors. for the fessant family -- it's a life-changing decision they hope others will consider. "this is a story about ..." precious moments... "let's read another book dad!" like reading the magic melon... "the melon grew bigger and bigger..." it's the simple things -- nichole and b-j- fessant -- hope to savor. "we joke about every day the things she would say, or the things she would do... " like these photos of their 16-year-old daughter -- maddie. a sparkplug -- with a passion to help others .... "she had the opportunity to help somebody, she was gonna do it." that's why it came as no surprise she wanted to be an organ donor ... checking off on it when she got her license last may. "we had no idea a month later we'd be put in a situation where we have to make those choices..." in june -- maddie lost her life in a car accident... a loss that's still hard to bear... "we got a letter in january from the heart recipient..." but for her family -- there's comfort in maddie's kindness... "when you hear those stories, i dont know if it helps the grief at all, but it lifts you up some..." savoring the life their daughter had... "you can just carry her heartbeat with you." while being thankful for life she continues to give... "if maddie thought she could've saved another family that kind of pain, she would've in a heart beat... because that's what she did." officials say out of the thousands on the waiting list... about 300 people die every year waiting on an organ transplant. reporting from the newsroom -- alia blackburn -- back to you. a man accused of sexual misconduct with