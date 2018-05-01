Clear

Paris beats Newton

Tigers win 13-3

Posted: Mon Apr 30 20:08:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 30 20:08:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Paris beats Newton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

newton... paris threatening in the second.....caleb gates drops an rbi blooper in center to give the tigers a seven-nothing advantage... top fourth..... newton's wade frohning flexes his muscles .....he says ding-dong that pitch is gone .....he drives in the eagles first runs of the game with a two-run homer... paris shortstop andrew littleton goes all derek jeter getting to the ball up the middle, spinning and firing to first for the out....nice play andrew.... paris wins 13-3, their 20-1 on the season and they clinched at least share of the lic title tonight.... [549]linton ths baseball-vo last week 2a, fifth-ranked linton
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It