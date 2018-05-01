Speech to Text for Paris beats Newton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

newton... paris threatening in the second.....caleb gates drops an rbi blooper in center to give the tigers a seven-nothing advantage... top fourth..... newton's wade frohning flexes his muscles .....he says ding-dong that pitch is gone .....he drives in the eagles first runs of the game with a two-run homer... paris shortstop andrew littleton goes all derek jeter getting to the ball up the middle, spinning and firing to first for the out....nice play andrew.... paris wins 13-3, their 20-1 on the season and they clinched at least share of the lic title tonight.... [549]linton ths baseball-vo last week 2a, fifth-ranked linton