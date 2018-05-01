Clear

South Vermillion beats Cloverdale

Wildcats 15-0 on season

Posted: Mon Apr 30 20:07:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 30 20:07:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

to stay unbeaten on the season, the wildcats hosted cloverdale... bottom fourth....two on for matthew panagouleas....he hits a sac fly to right field to drive in one wildcat run.... cloverdale throws the ball away at the plate ....heads up base running by freshman blake boatman to race home from third for another sv run, they take a five-run lead ....a fifth inning...south vermillion loads the bases for bryce mclish ....he's pretty darn good at basketball and not bad at baseball either... he goes to left field to bring everyone home ...... south vermillion rolls 11-1 in five innings ....wildcats are now 15-0 on the season.... another lic showdown had paris entertaining
