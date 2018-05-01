Linton beats TH South

Clear

Posted: Mon Apr 30 20:06:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 30 20:06:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

linton baseball won at terre haute north, this week they were looking to add terre haute south to their list.... the miners visited the braves... top fifth, iu commit josh pyne says see ya .....that's the first varsity homer for the linton freshman...... miners would score four times in the innig to take a six-three lead.... bottom half of the inning.....great hitting by the bottom of the south lineup ....number eight hitter owen findley singles to tie the game at six...... dreyden ward would cap a three-run sixth inning for the miners with a base knock to center.......kip fougerousse's scores easily... miners win 9- 8....for the first time in school history.... linton has beaten terre haute north and terre haute south in the same season.... tonight
