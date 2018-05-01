Speech to Text for Romeo heading to IU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... indiana hoosiers basketball coach archie miller tonight picked up his biggest victory yet, since he arrived in bloomington ... this evening new albany senior romeo langford announced he's going to play at iu...picking the cream and crimson over kansas and vanderbilt this is huge for the hoosiers....espn has the six-six shooting guard ranked fifth overall in the 2018 class.... langford averaged more than 35 points a game this year and he finished his career one of just four players in indiana high school boys basketball history to score three- thousand or more in his career ... the 2018 indiana mister basketball winner has been named a mcdonald's all-american and naismith first team all- american.. iu already had a solid recruiting class coming in, but with romeo now the hoosiers have the seventh best recruiting class next season... langford won a state title at new albany and his goal is to bring another national championship banner to bloomimngton! i'm just looking forward to getting there in the summer and get to work. we have pieces and are good enough to win a national championship. last week