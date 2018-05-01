Clear

April 30th Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Mon Apr 30 20:02:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 30 20:02:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

for rick's rallies... terre haute south softball player morgan veth shows you how to play the outfield...the lady brave getting dirty on the playing with the sliding catch.... south vermillion's allison schawitch takes away a hit with the awesome grab..... that is an awesome hustle play by the lady wildcat.... terre haute south baseball player cole whitlock gets it done in center fielder, robbing vincennes lincoln of a hit.... whitlock with a gem here as he flashes the leather...... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and
