Speech to Text for Baesler's hosting humane society

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

humane society to help our furry friends. during the month of may, baesler's market is holding a pet supply "drive for paws". inside the store, you'll find 5 and 10 dollar "grab and go" donation sheets. you simply make a donation and baesler's will deliver the items on the sheet at the end of may. on may 12th baesler's will be having a cookout with pepsi ice cream floats. the cookout's only 5-dollars and all proceeds go to the humane society. and....here's the best part...there will be animals there for adoption. an indiana high school basketball star makes his college choice