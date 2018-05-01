Clear

Baesler's hosting humane society

Baesler's hosting humane society

Posted: Mon Apr 30 19:27:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 30 19:27:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Baesler's hosting humane society

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

humane society to help our furry friends. during the month of may, baesler's market is holding a pet supply "drive for paws". inside the store, you'll find 5 and 10 dollar "grab and go" donation sheets. you simply make a donation and baesler's will deliver the items on the sheet at the end of may. on may 12th baesler's will be having a cookout with pepsi ice cream floats. the cookout's only 5-dollars and all proceeds go to the humane society. and....here's the best part...there will be animals there for adoption. an indiana high school basketball star makes his college choice
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It