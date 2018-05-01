Speech to Text for Vincennes art contest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the running for some big money. students at "vincennes lincoln high school" are competing in a "vans shoe customization contest". the art program received blank "vans shoes." then, the students decorated them. if the school wins...it would receive 75-thousand dollars. students say regardless of the outcome.. vincennes lincoln is already seeing the fruits of their labor. "i think the cool thing is, hearing other students around school talk about it. everybody is excited for it and they're kind of curious of what it is too. so that's why it's such a big deal. it's bringing attention to the art department and i think that's a good thing about it." you can vote for vincennes lincoln's design through friday! we've linked you to the site to do that at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. [b21]baesler's hosting th humane society-mongx vo fs a local grocery store partners with the terre haute