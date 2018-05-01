Speech to Text for US Senate Debate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the republicans hoping to beat sitting u-s senator joe donnelly battled each other in a final debate tonight. news 10's heather good has more in this "campaign alert". each candidate threw some verbal punches in this debate ... which should come as no surprise to voters watching this race. the indiana debate commission hosted this debate with u-s representative todd rokita... u-s representative luke messer... and businessman mike braun. moderator abdul-hakim shabazz said early in the debate there would be no questions about a border wall with mexico... the russia investigation... or arming teachers because all the candidates say they agree on those issues. instead... he posed questions about the debt... trade and foreign affairs. candidates could also discuss a topic of their choice. congressman luke messer took the time to talk about president trump. messer says, "i support president trump when it comes to the tough decisions we have to make to govern. when president trump asked me to support funding for or troops in the beginning of funding for our wall i voted yes. my opponents on the stage have said they would both vote no." congressman todd rokita used his time to talk about trust while also stating why he is a better supporter of the president. todd rokita says, "it comes down to who do you trust to be strong enough with the president, to defend him? when the establishment republicans, when the news media, when the democrats are getting ready to wrongfully impeach this president, who are you going to trust to stand by your side? and that's me." businessman mike braun also chose to speak about the president as his chosen topic... saying he is an outsider and built something just like president donald trump did before seeking political office. mike braun says, "just like president trump, i built real things. in my business i had to tackle healthcare, solve that problem and actually lower cost. these guys gave us obamacare and couldn't repeal it." each of these candidates have declared victory in this debate. voters will decide a primary winner next week... tuesday, may 8th. that candidate will face democrat joe donnelly in the general election in november. back to you. [b17]terre haute cleanup saturday-mongx fs opn "you" can help keep terre