Speech to Text for Dry weather and fire risks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has been dry and warm - creating a greater fire risk. storm team 10 is tracking a higher fire danger risk for tomorrow as well... due to strong winds. fire officials say to always be aware of your surroundings. terre haute fire department officials say they responded to several brush and mulch fires over the last several days. they say to keep an eye on flammable areas of your property over the next few days. [b9]fire risk-sot vo norm loudermilk: "always have a can of water or a fire extinguisher around. if you smoke be careful where you discard your smoking materials. the mulch is being turned up now and people are putting out new mulch and some of that is going to get dry and so it's easy to catch fire." fire officials say mulch around buildings and businesses over the next couple of days could be at risk due to deposited cigarettes thrown outside doors. next tuesday is primary election day in indiana.