Jesse Clark on work release

Posted: Mon Apr 30 19:20:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 30 19:20:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

now part of a work release program. "jesse clark" was in court today. news 10 told you earlier this month a young girl told police clark exposed himself during a sleepover. today, a vigo county judge ordered clark be taken to the county work release center. court documents state "that order" happened ove objection from the state. the court also ordered clark to not have contact with the alleged victims nor their families.
