Speech to Text for ISU Community Garden now open

is helping out local people, and "you" can take advantage of it. the "isu community garden" is officially open. storm team 10s chris piper is live there right now. he has all the information to bring you up to speed. patrece and rondrell, i'm here at the isu community garden right now, and some people have already taken advantage and done some planting. today i talked to patti weaver, she's the garden manager. she says it doesn't cost anything to have a plot here, and by planting your own food, it can really save you some money, and you'll know where your food comes from. "it gives them beneficial, healthy plants, fresh healthy plants which is now the new norm. it also helps on their pocket, ya know, keeps the cost down. and there's no cost here to have a plot." now their hours of operation are simple. if you need tools, you'll have to check when a gardener is there. however if you have your own tools, you're welcome to garden any time. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.