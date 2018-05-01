Speech to Text for A letter from the president

illinois is making her voice heard.... not only locally ...but "nationally" as well. news 10's abby kirk is live in the newsroom to tell us how. elizabeth weidmanis is a dancer, a pageant girl, and heavily involved in school... "now" on top of that...she is also a "fighter." elizabeth explains that a "bump" in the road...won't stop her from achieving her goals... nat when it comes to the future.... "i have a lot of dreams..." elizabeth weidner has several plans in mind.... "it just makes me feel like i can do anything when i dance." a dancer... "i don't have to think about any of my troubles. she even...wants to possibly run the nation one day... "i said that i want to be the first woman president." but right now she's up against a different challenge. at 14-years-old elizabeth is battling stage "4" neuroblastoma cancer. a tumor the size of a softball... affected her nervous system.... "2" years ago. "i was just in shock." "i just never thought this kind of thing would happen to me." elizabeth's illness hasn't stopped her from dreaming big. state trooper, "todd zeigler" helped those dreams reach the white house. "she has continued to be a leader in everything that she has done." he wrote a letter to president donald trump. abby: "did you expect to get an answer?" ziegler: "i really didn't know what to expect." and ---8 months later.... president trump responded.... now she'll take that letter and her own words of inspiration to share with others going through a similar battle. "just keep fighting. i know it's really hard right now...and it is. but just perservere through it." making a difference to change the statistics. elizabeth will head to washington d-c in september to perform in "cure-fest". she will be speaking about her experiences with childhood cancer... live in the newsroom, abby kirk, news 10. back to you. [b12]casa appreciation week-vo adults speaking