Speech to Text for Sullivan Downtown Development

that's certainly the case for the city of sullivan. that's where news 10's lacey clifton visited. she has more on how the community is stepping up to keep that heart beating. "i'm here in sullivan where there's a lot of projects happening in the downtown region, hoping to draw in more business, and more people." thriving downtowns across the nation are hard to find, nats but the sound of construction is a sign of hope for sullivan residents. new sidewalks, streetlights, and much more are scattered throughout the city. drawing more people back to downtown. "what we can do is replenish the activity downtown." jen petty is the owner of petty pit stop. what was once a small takeout location shared with another business, has now turned into her own space with seating downtown. petty credits her success to the city's work on downtown. "it's exciting not only to see the growth of the business, but the growth in the community and how many more people are starting to come to sullivan and seeing a lot of businesses flourish downtown." "now revitalizing a downtown doesn't just mean businesses or sidewalks, it also means housing. as you can see over my shoulder, those boarded up windows will actually be apartments later this year. which sullivan mayor clint lamb says is an excellent way to draw more people downtown. "we're trying to do things for residents that are going to be here in five years, ten years, and children that haven't been born yet." but for the folks who are already here, petty says, they're definitely noticing changes for the better. "they're really excited about it. and definitely even, they've come and spent more time downtown and seen the change in the community and how much everything is improving and becoming a much more attractive place to spend time." "sullivan mayor clint lamb says stay tuned for later this year. he says there's still projects he'd like to tick off a very long to do list involved with a comprehensive plan for the city. reporting in sullivan, i'm lacey clifton for news 10.