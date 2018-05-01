Speech to Text for Brazil Blessing Box destroyed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into an act of vandalism. now police are on the hunt for the people responsible. "first christian church" in brazil, indiana put together this blessings box. it's for people to take what they need during difficult times. organizers say over the weekend the box was vandalized. they say someone burned it and destroyed the plexi glass. for members of the church...this is very dis- heartening. [b6]brazil blessing box folo-sot "to see that somebody cares that little about their community or helping others and their neighbors when somebody might be in need, it's crushing." the group is offering a reward to anyone who has information about what happened. "if" you know who's behind this vandalism.. call crime stoppers at 238-stop. [b7]x happening now-vo downtown is the heart of a city.