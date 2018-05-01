Clear

ACLU lawsuit against VCSC dropped

a lawsuit against two vigo county school corporation employees. the two agencies made that announcement earlier today. [b4]vcsc lawsuit dropped-vo fs the decision came after a student said his constitutional rights were violated. that student claimed he was punished when he did "not" say the pledge of allegiance. the vigo county school corporation denied those claims. according to officials...an investigation led the a-c-l-u to agree the case should be dismissed. the vigo county school corporation released a statement today. it read: the vigo county school corporation and the a-c-l-u of indiana applaud the effort of students who are concerned with constitutional rights. and the hard work of teachers and administrators who are committed to protecting them. a symbol of generosity has turned into an act of vandalism. now police are on the
