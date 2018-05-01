Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Norm Loudermilk Full Interview
Posted: Mon Apr 30 14:32:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 30 14:32:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
54°
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
50°
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Zionsville
Clear
52°
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
54°
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
59°
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
54°
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
54°
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
A Breezy, Warm Tuesday
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Evening crash results in arrests, two others taken to hospital
Officials warn of possible hepatitis A outbreak in Indiana after dozens of confirmed cases
Early morning crash ties up traffic in Terre Haute
One person sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash
Get ready for the most expensive driving season in years
Two hurt after Monday afternoon crash involving moped and SUV
Man accused of sexual misconduct with a minor part of work-release program
More human skeletal remains found in Putnam County
President Trump writes a letter of encouragement to a local girl fighting cancer
ACLU lawsuit against Vigo County School Corporation dropped
Latest Video
Casey-Westfield softball beats Marshall
Casey-Westfield baseball beats Marshall
Teen organ donations
Paris beats Newton
South Vermillion beats Cloverdale
Linton beats TH South
Romeo heading to IU
April 30th Rick's Rallies
Monday Late Forecast
Baesler's hosting humane society
In Case You Missed It
GOP Senate candidates throw verbal punches at final debate
It's my party, I can dance if I want to: Officials clarify Dance Permit ordinance
K9 Ivan puts paw on the Bible in official Clinton PD ceremony
THPD enforce dance permit ordinance
Gun sanctuary not discussed at city meeting
Arming teachers discussed at Students 4 Change forum
Residents encouraged to participate in Vermillion County Cleanup Days
Educators learn how to better protect students
Actress Jenna Fischer encourages students during Indiana visit
VP Mike Pence to attend tax event in Indianapolis next week