Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Art Guild's Spring Show

3, 4 and 5 is the annual wabash valley art guild spring show. the show begins thursday may 3rd at noon after judging. reception for ribbons and awards on friday, may 4 at 6 pm at the clabber girl museum gallery with reception until 8pm. the show will also be open on saturday. artist info: entry is open to wabash valley art guild members, river city art association members and non-members. show open to members of wvag and rcaa for $25 for up to three entries. non members fee is $35 for up to three entries. drop off of works at clabber girl: wednesday may 2, 9am to 4pm. pickup is monday may 7, 9am to 4pm winners may leave their work to be displayed in the clabber girl gallery throughout may. these would be picked up on wednesday may 30, 9am to 2pm. free and open to the public 229-0028 facebook about the wabash valley art guild's spring art show.