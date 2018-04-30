Speech to Text for Golden Apple Awards - Mark Steber

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10. a week many people look forward to! this morning, news 10's patrece dayton travels to the rural community of olney, illinois. at richland county high school... agriculture classes are tops. teaching students about an ever-changing industry. ...i'm patrece dayton....well deserved.... you'll find mark steber at richland county high school in olney, illinois. teaching one of the most popular classes there... agriculture. ...you have to develop your own company. you're going to create a business plan for your own company.... agriculture and ag business teaches these teenagers every aspect of farming. technology... production... marketing. ...isn't that amazing!... technology is awesome! .... a popular course at richland county because it's a rural farmng community. teaching kids a lifelong skill. ...how do you know it's organic? because it's pasteurized or not... ok.... ...he builds very positive relations with students which is a cornerstone to being an effective teacher ... ...some base subjects of math, science and english are super important. but this one you use math, science, english, history and spanish.... the program at richland county is ultra hands on. a greenhouse on school grounds allows the students to learn about the nursery business, landscaping, floral design. ...space them evenly so they get enough sunlight so they will actually grow.... on this day.. students take cuttings from a potted plant... learning how to transplant them properly. ...so we will take one hanging basket and we may make 15 or 20 hanging baskets using that mother plant which is really neat... steber is homegrown talent. he graduated from olney and he's been teaching in his native community for the last 24 years. he says the ag curriculum in illinois is more science and business based. citing 95 percent of the jobs in the ag industry are "not" farming jobs. it's processing ...packaging.. chemistry...multiple sectors where students can find an interest. ...we know we're not gonna teach these kids to become farmers because we don't really have the means to do that but we do know we can teach them some science that's related and also the business side...and the animals and plants that can help the students gain the technical skills to use after school... steber is the advisor to olney's ffa program. a program well known nationally. ...we've had the number one ag program in the state of illinois before... over 30 state championships and counting... high achievers learning ag skills, business skills and valuable soft skills. making these students more employable after graduation. students say it is mark steber's tough work ethic that makes him a great leader and a 2018 golden apple teacher. working hard to foster a sense of community and citizenship in young people...in the heart of the wabash valley. tomorrow... patrece surprises a teacher at terre haute north vigo high school with our second golden apple. [h5]tease 15 e coli-vo a look at the morning's top stories is still to come..