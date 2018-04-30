Clear

Monday Morning Forecast

Monday: Ample sunshine, warmer! High: 73° Monday Night: Still clear, still warm. Low: 48° Tuesday: Warm and sunny. Windy! High: 79°

Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Warm weather ahead!
