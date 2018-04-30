Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Apr 29 20:52:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Apr 29 20:52:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

clear skies will be seen tonight and lows will drop into the 30's again. temperatures tomorrow will rise quickly to the 70's. mostly sunny skies will continue and clear skies will be experienced tomorrow night. temperatures will drop to the lower 50's. warm conditions through tomorrow night will be the start of a major warm up through the next work week.
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Warm weather ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

