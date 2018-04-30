Clear

Local 5th grader raises money to help kids battling cancer

If you missed out on the event, you can still donate to the cause.

is also making a difference in her community. molly osmon is from springville, indiana. she's also the driving force behind the "be brave and beat cancer" rally. the event was held yesterday. it was in honor of her brother -- riley -- who is fighting cancer. molly raised a little more than 19-thousand dollars! that money will help fund immunotherapy initiatives at riley hospital for children indianapolis. if you missed out on the event -- you can still donate to help other kids like riley. you can send a check to this address on your screen. that's 1-26 brick street in springville, indiana... make the check payable to "springville elementary student council". be sure to note "be brave and beat cancer" in the memo field.
