Speech to Text for Crisis Pregnancy Center to offer new mobile unit, providing health screenings to Wabash Valley

in the wabash valley.. . crisis pregnancy center unveiled their new mobile unit today. they received it about a week ago. the group will provide a number of services -- including s-t-i screenings -- exams -- even ultrasounds. they're looking to provide care to those who may have trouble getting to the center. [b10]cpc mobile unit-sot vo "that's why we're doing this so that we can take it to them to provide the services that they need that we offer, but they cannot make it to our center." the service is offered to both men and women. the group will start traveling across the wabash valley next month. stops include sullivan -- rockville -- brazil and more.