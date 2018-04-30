Clear

Crisis Pregnancy Center to offer new mobile unit, providing health screenings to Wabash Valley

Making sure those in the community have access to health care.

Posted: Sun Apr 29 20:45:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Apr 29 20:45:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Crisis Pregnancy Center to offer new mobile unit, providing health screenings to Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the wabash valley.. . crisis pregnancy center unveiled their new mobile unit today. they received it about a week ago. the group will provide a number of services -- including s-t-i screenings -- exams -- even ultrasounds. they're looking to provide care to those who may have trouble getting to the center. [b10]cpc mobile unit-sot vo "that's why we're doing this so that we can take it to them to provide the services that they need that we offer, but they cannot make it to our center." the service is offered to both men and women. the group will start traveling across the wabash valley next month. stops include sullivan -- rockville -- brazil and more. two major cell
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Warm weather ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It