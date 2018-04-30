Clear

One person sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash

It happened around 8:30 Sunday night.

Posted: Sun Apr 29 20:43:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Apr 29 20:43:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for One person sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was ejected from his vehicle after a crash on darwin road in terre haute. it happened around 8:30. police told us a man was driving too fast around a corner. that's when he lost control of the vehicle -- causing it to roll. traffic was shut down while emergency crews worked. officials say the man was taken to the hospital. no word yet on the extent of his injuries. police have yet to release
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Warm weather ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It