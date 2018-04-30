Speech to Text for One person sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was ejected from his vehicle after a crash on darwin road in terre haute. it happened around 8:30. police told us a man was driving too fast around a corner. that's when he lost control of the vehicle -- causing it to roll. traffic was shut down while emergency crews worked. officials say the man was taken to the hospital. no word yet on the extent of his injuries. police have yet to release