Clear

Evening crash results in arrests, two others taken to hospital

It happened around 7:30 on Erie Canal Road.

Posted: Sun Apr 29 20:41:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Apr 29 20:41:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Evening crash results in arrests, two others taken to hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in handcuffs earlier tonight.. it happened around 7:30 on erie canal road... that's on the southside of terre haute. police told us a car and truck were involved in the crash .. officials say someone was trapped inside one of the vehicles. lanes were shut down as crews worked. officials say two people were arrested. two others were taken to the hospital. we expect to learn more from authorities soon. [b2]darwin road crash-wipe vo police
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Warm weather ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It