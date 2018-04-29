Clear

THPD welcomes new K9 officer

A new officer has joined the Terre Haute Police Department. The catch? This one is on four legs!

department just got a new addition! officer ryan adamson tweeted today saying "meet k-9 dax.. dax is a result of our generous community and we are thankful. dax is handlded by sargeant justin sears.. and is filling the void left by k-9 arie". welcome, dax!
