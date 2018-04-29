Speech to Text for VFW 972 rummage sale benefits veterans at Reach Services

extra help -- thanks to your generosity! v-f-w post 9-72 in terre haute hosted a rummage sale today. all proceeds will go to "reach services". reach helps disabled and homeless veterans in the wabash valley. an organizer of the rummage sale told us -- she saw a need in the community and wanted to make a difference. "i just know that they need the assistance and i just wanted to help." the sale lasted throughout the day today.. martin hopes to make it an annual event! a wabash valley 5th