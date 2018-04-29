Clear

VFW 972 rummage sale benefits veterans at Reach Services

Making a sale for a good cause.

Posted: Sun Apr 29 15:40:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Apr 29 15:40:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for VFW 972 rummage sale benefits veterans at Reach Services

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

extra help -- thanks to your generosity! v-f-w post 9-72 in terre haute hosted a rummage sale today. all proceeds will go to "reach services". reach helps disabled and homeless veterans in the wabash valley. an organizer of the rummage sale told us -- she saw a need in the community and wanted to make a difference. "i just know that they need the assistance and i just wanted to help." the sale lasted throughout the day today.. martin hopes to make it an annual event! a wabash valley 5th
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 62°
Major warm up on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It