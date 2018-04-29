Speech to Text for Early morning crash ties up traffic in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

several people -- involved in this morning's crash. news 10s garrett brown has been talking to police throughout the day. he joins us now with the latest in tonight's top story. if you tried to travel on 3rd street this morning you might have hit a road block. that's because sunday mornings accident closed the road for over five hours. its all started at four thirty this morning when central dispatch received the call. police say two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed down third street. that's when one vehicle lost control -- causing both to crash around voorhees street. police say the vehicles also hit a cyclist. the terre haute police department hasn't released the number of victims involved in the accident. but they did say there is serious injury. third street remained closed until roughly eleven thirty today. that's as terre haute and indiana state police reconstruction crews worked the scene. they also needed to clean up loose debris afterwards. public information officer ryan adamson for t- h-p-d says they wanted to take their time with this case. that's due to the severity of the crash. "that takes time, theres a lot involved in that and it has to be right. again, if it was your loved one you would want the police to take their time to have it right. we don't have the luxury of error and things like that so again we have to take our time, slow down and make sure its right." like i mentioned we are still waiting to hear number of victims in the crash as well as their condition. but news 10 will continue to bring you any new updates as they become available. back to you. a pay