News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

A sunny sky today, and warming things up.

Posted: Sun Apr 29 06:45:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Apr 29 06:45:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sunshine warming us back up into the 60s, with day time highs topping out at 62. then tonight the sky stays clear, and we'll be cool again as temperatures drop to 37 fr the overnight low. tomorrow a freeze warning will go back into effect early morning, which means frost as we start the day, but warmer going through monday. temperatures tomorrow geting to 71 with plenty of sunshine.
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 62°
Major warm up on the way!
