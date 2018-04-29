Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sunshine warming us back up into the 60s, with day time highs topping out at 62. then tonight the sky stays clear, and we'll be cool again as temperatures drop to 37 fr the overnight low. tomorrow a freeze warning will go back into effect early morning, which means frost as we start the day, but warmer going through monday. temperatures tomorrow geting to 71 with plenty of sunshine warming us back up into the 60s, with day time highs topping out at 62. then tonight the sky stays clear, and we'll be cool again as temperatures drop to 37 fr the overnight low. tomorrow a freeze warning will go back into effect early morning, which means frost as we start the day, but warmer going through monday. temperatures tomorrow geting to 71 with plenty of sunshine warming us back up into the 60s, with day time highs topping out at 62. then tonight the sky stays clear, and we'll be cool again as temperatures drop to 37 fr the overnight low. tomorrow a freeze warning will go back into effect early morning, which means frost as we start the day, but warmer going through monday. temperatures tomorrow geting to 71 with plenty of sunshine warming us back up into the 60s, with day time highs topping out at 62. then tonight the sky stays clear, and we'll be cool again as temperatures drop to 37 fr the overnight low. tomorrow a freeze warning will go back into effect early morning, which means frost as we start the day, but warmer going through monday. temperatures tomorrow geting to 71 with plenty of sun. sunshine warming us back up into the power "behind giving"! that's exactly why news