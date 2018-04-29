Clear
Blessing Box vandalized, organizers offering reward for help

Organizers behind a local Blessing Box are asking for your help.

Posted: Sat Apr 28 20:58:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 28 20:58:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

vandalized -- again. now -- a watchful eye from the community is needed. that's our top story tonight... the purpose of a blessing box is to pay it forward. to take what you need.. and leave what you can. but -- for the second time -- this blessing box at "first christian church" in brazil has been vandalized. according to their social media page -- there is now a reward for information in the case. organizers say the incident happened between sunday -- april 22nd and friday -- april 27th. if you have any information on who's behind the vandalism -- contact police.
Cooler tonight, but warmer temperatures are coming.
