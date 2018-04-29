Clear
South Vermillion keeps winning.

Wildcats defeated South Knox 15-3.

unbeaten.. hosting south knox.. first inning.. runner on for landon onken.. he rips it down the 3rd base line .. the pitcher helps his cause there with an r-b-i.. south knox leads 2-nothing... bottom of the frame.. spencer lewis will get them back.. he drops it into the outfield for a two-rbi single.. that gives south vermillion a 4-2 lead after one complete.. south vermillion stays unbeaten.. wildcats go on to win 15-3.. the spartans were in action earlier .. taking on clay city the spartans were
