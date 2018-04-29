Speech to Text for North Central rallies to beat South Vermillion

the area meeting this morning on the diamond .. north central softball playing host to south vermillion down in farmersburg.. wildcats build a nice lead early on.. hope grange with the defensive swing there .. knocks the ball into a groundout for the second baseman.. but it scores another run.. south vermillion up big.. 6-1 in the 4th.. but north central rallying back .. 7th inning.. hannah simmons hits it hard to the left side and it bounces past both infielders.. that drives in a run to make it 6-5.. then later in the inning.. t- birds down to their final out.. brooklin klitzing goes left and gets the hop to beat the 3rd baseman.. the freshman ties the game and we head to extras .. 8th inning.. momentum is all north central.. this one hit to left.. but allison schawitch is there for the diving catch.. you'll see that one on rick's rallies.. no score in the 8th.. so we head to the 9th.. runner on 3rd for the t-birds... the pitch gets away from the catcher and hannah simmons walks it off.. north central overcomes a 5- run deficit to take the ball game.. t-birds beat south vermillion 7-6 in 9. south vermillion baseball isn't too bad either.. the wildcats are