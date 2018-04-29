Speech to Text for Etling drafted by Patriots

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

playing in the n-f-l.. and for terre haute's danny etling that dream has become a reality.. the former south brave was taken 219th overall... picked in the 7th round of the draft.. colts fans might not like where he's headed though.. etling selected by the new england patriots.. the former l-s-u quarterback will work under tom brady in the patriot offense.. etling becomes the first terre haute native to be drafted since tony mcgee in 19-93.. a lot of people have doubted danny etling.. and he says this is just another step in making his name. [e5]etling drafted by patriots-sot it's a long process and you realize that the draft isn't the end. it's the beginning. it's just the next chance. it's the next step. you just got to keep proving yourself. and keep proving any doubters wrong. just keep proving yourself to the coaches and who ever wants to fault you along the way. after using the first few rounds of the draft to build