Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Etling drafted by Patriots

Former TH South quarterback taken in the 7th round.

Posted: Sat Apr 28 20:40:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 28 20:40:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Etling drafted by Patriots

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

playing in the n-f-l.. and for terre haute's danny etling that dream has become a reality.. the former south brave was taken 219th overall... picked in the 7th round of the draft.. colts fans might not like where he's headed though.. etling selected by the new england patriots.. the former l-s-u quarterback will work under tom brady in the patriot offense.. etling becomes the first terre haute native to be drafted since tony mcgee in 19-93.. a lot of people have doubted danny etling.. and he says this is just another step in making his name. [e5]etling drafted by patriots-sot it's a long process and you realize that the draft isn't the end. it's the beginning. it's just the next chance. it's the next step. you just got to keep proving yourself. and keep proving any doubters wrong. just keep proving yourself to the coaches and who ever wants to fault you along the way. after using the first few rounds of the draft to build
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Cooler tonight, but warmer temperatures are coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It