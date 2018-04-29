Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Local 5k helps out school corporation backpack program

It's a run fit for a warrior!

Posted: Sat Apr 28 15:36:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 28 15:36:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Local 5k helps out school corporation backpack program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning -- runners of all ages gathered at fairbanks park in terre haute. their mission? to have fun... and raise money for the vigo county school corporation backpack program. there was a "1"-mile fun run an a "5-k" run-walk. this is the first year for the "warrior run". organizers hope to make it an annual event. it's considered
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Cooler tonight, but warmer temperatures are coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It