Speech to Text for Local 5k helps out school corporation backpack program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning -- runners of all ages gathered at fairbanks park in terre haute. their mission? to have fun... and raise money for the vigo county school corporation backpack program. there was a "1"-mile fun run an a "5-k" run-walk. this is the first year for the "warrior run". organizers hope to make it an annual event. it's considered