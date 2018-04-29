Speech to Text for Officers and volunteers collect prescription drugs on national take-back day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

enforcement agencies and community leaders are working to ensure presciption drugs do not end up in the wrong hands. new for you tonight... news 10's heather good has more on the drug take back initiative in vigo county. on national drug take-back day... people across the region gathered up their unneeded and expired medications so they could be properly destroyed. officers and volunteers spent their saturday collecting and sorting drugs. drug take-back work happened across the region including here at the vigo county fairgrounds. officers say it's an active effort to fight the drug epidemic. sergeant steve lockard, terre haute police department says, "it's pretty prevalent. a lot of times people experiment with prescription drugs before anything else because they think that it's safe, if it's prescribed by a doctor it can't be that hazardous and we want to try to get that message out that that's not the case and remove these from the field of play, if you will." the initative was organized by drug free vigo county with the help of chances and services for youth and local police agencies. people could just drop-off medications. the pills and containters were separated for proper disposal so they do not contaminate the environment. sergeant steve lockard, terre haute police department says, "it's actually turned over to the dea where it's incinerated as part of their national drug take-back program." organizers say people using the service are grateful. kandace brown, drug free community coordinator/ch ances and services for youth says, "we've had people come up and say they've been holding on to these medications, they had a loved one that passed away, they didn't know what to do with it and so it's actually a rather emotional thing for them to take this step to get rid of the medications that are no longer needed. so, it gives us a moment to connect with the community on a deeper level, just really being a service for them in a time of need." you can still drop-off unused medications anytime in boxes at the police and sheriff's deparments, outside baesler's pharmacy and at honey creek mall near the bank. back to you. the drug enforcement administration estimates more than 9-hundred thousand pounds of prescription drugs were collected on national drug take-back day last fall. [b5]bunch nursery fire-vo also new for you tonight.. fire