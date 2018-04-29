News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Clear
Sunny and cooler today, but a warm up is coming.

Posted: Sat Apr 28 07:23:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 28 07:23:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Cooler tonight, but warmer temperatures are coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

