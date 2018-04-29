Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

only getting to 58 for the day time high. tonight we'll have a freeze warning go into effect, which means frost will be likely in the early morning hours of sunday. overnight lows tonight dropping to 32. the warmer weather doesn't go fat though, sunshine on sunday will help warm us up to 62 for the day time high. expect sunshine all the way until wednesday. britain's prince william and his little cooler. temperatures only getting to 58 for the day time high. tonight we'll have a freeze warning go into effect, which means frost will be likely in the early morning hours of sunday. overnight lows tonight dropping to 32. the warmer weather doesn't go fat though, sunshine on sunday will help warm us up to 62 for the day time high. expect sunshine all the way until wednesday. britain's prince william and his wife, kate, have finally little cooler. temperatures only getting to 58 for the day time high. tonight we'll have a freeze warning go into effect, which means frost will be likely in the early morning hours of sunday. overnight lows tonight dropping to 32. the warmer weather doesn't go fat though, little cooler. temperatures only getting to 58 for the day time high. tonight we'll have a freeze warning go into effect, which means frost will be likely in the early morning hours of sunday. overnight lows tonight dropping to 32. the warmer weather doesn't go fat though, sunshine on sunday will help warm us up to 62 for the day time high. expect sunshine all the way until wednesday. britain's prince william and his wife, kate, have finally announced the name of their baby prince-- four days after little cooler. temperatures only getting to 58 for the day time high. tonight we'll have a freeze warning go into effect, which means frost will be likely in the early morning hours of sunday. overnight lows tonight dropping to 32. the warmer weather doesn't go fat though, sunshine on sunday will help warm us up to 62 for the day time high. expect sunshine all the way until wednesday.