Hope Grange commits to IU

South Vermillion senior to play softball for the Hoosiers

Posted: Fri Apr 27 20:34:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 27 20:34:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Hope Grange commits to IU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

years and now she's going to continue her career in college... the senior today announced she's going to play l at iu...... grange is the first division one softball commit in south vermillion school history.... as a freshman she set the school-single season home run record with seven..... during her four-year career, she's never hit below 400 during a season.... last season grange was named second team all-state, after she helped the wildcats win just their fith sectional title in program history... another high school senior in the area is going big time to
