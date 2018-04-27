Speech to Text for Are the dandelions good or bad?

actually be beneficial. dandelions can create a sea of yellow in many yards - and storm team 10's brady harp explores the benefits of the weed and - if needed - how to get rid of it. often the first flower seen in spring - most people know what dandelion are. tom cummins: "they are a broad leaf weed and of course they have their flower and that goes into a puff ball and that turns into seed that floats and gets distributed and lands and ends up germinating in even more yards." yard experts say dandelions spread very easily. they say the spreading of the flower that happens during warmer months can irritate yard owners. experts say there are some sure ways to remove the flower - at least temporarily. cummins: "well you can dig them out manually. but if you don't get the whole root they are just coming right back. so the more effective means are either a weed n' feed or an effective weed killer." while killing dandelions in your yard may be an uphill battle all season - cummins says there is a benefit to just leaving the flower be. he says area wildlife could use the early blooming flower - especially during the cooler early spring season. cummins: "they are one of the first sources of necter and food for the bees and so if you can avoid killing them just the minute you happen to see them and give them an oppurtunity to get to the puffball stage or just before that it can be somewhat beneficial to our bee population." he says helping the bees early in the season by leaving dandelions - could help the bees assist other flowers later. in terre haute, brady harp storm team 10. i'll