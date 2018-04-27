Clear

Trivia night fundraiser

charity. tonight the "league of terre haute" sponsored it's annual "triva night". organizations sponsored tables to compete for bragging rights and the winning trophy. they answered questions on several triva topics from music to sports. they also held a live auction and a 50/50 drawing. all together they raised well over 2-thousand dollars. that money will go toward the league's platform, which is to provide clothing and dental care for children in need... in terre haute. i was honored to be tonight's emcee. one local woman was honored for her
