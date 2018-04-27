Speech to Text for Liberty Magazine Launch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

magazine launch party and art show". it's a collaboration among many of the wabash valley's colleges and a local writer's group. this included saint mary-of- the-woods, indiana state, and rose hulman. four different magazines were on display tonight. they featured the work of local writers and visual artists. organizers say this was a way to showcase not just students but creativity in the community as well. "it's a chance to have a great artistic community and a venue to have the work published and displayed again when we wouldn't otherwise be able to do that." this is the 6th year local colleges have come together for this event. [b17]beauty and the beast-natpop vo families in vermillion county received