Liberty Magazine Launch

Liberty Magazine Launch

Posted: Fri Apr 27 20:18:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 27 20:18:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Liberty Magazine Launch

"magazine launch party and art show". it's a collaboration among many of the wabash valley's colleges and a local writer's group. this included saint mary-of- the-woods, indiana state, and rose hulman. four different magazines were on display tonight. they featured the work of local writers and visual artists. organizers say this was a way to showcase not just students but creativity in the community as well. "it's a chance to have a great artistic community and a venue to have the work published and displayed again when we wouldn't otherwise be able to do that." this is the 6th year local colleges have come together for this event.
