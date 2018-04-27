Speech to Text for The dance party permit drama

your questions about a terre haute ordinance. we continue our coverage of "dance permit" enforcement tonight. we spoke with a man earlier this week who claims he was wrongly cited... and it ruined his birthday party. but police disagree. news 10's heather good is live in the newsroom with more on the developing story. [b6]dance ordinance-nsrm pkg we've recieved so many comments on this story from earlier this week. many people are comparing the dance permit ordinance to the movie footloose... but the chief of police says those comparisons are misguided and the rule is keeping people safe. terre haute police chief john plasse says he stands by the "dance permit" ordinance the rule was first presented by city councilor karrum nasser and went into effect last year. the goal was to end violence at parties. chief plasse recalls five shootings at the start of the indiana state university school year where three people were shot. "once we enacted this we had zero shootings, zero people shot. so, i guarantee we prevented someone from being shot or even killed." councilman nasser says it's his job to give police the tools they need to protect people and the data shows the ordinance is working. gfx: chief plasse adds the rules are easy to follow. do not open the party to the public and do not charge admission without a permit. from tuesday interview with tommy williams: heather asks, "was anybody being charged to come to your party?" williams responds, "no" heather asks, "did you advertise the party?" williams responds, "no." in our interview earlier this week... tommy williams says he was not charging admission... police will not officially comment on his case but clearly thought they had cause to write him a ticket. he says his birthday was ruined but chief plasse insists no one needs a permit for a private party. "now, birthday parties aren't open to the public and you don't charge admission to those so just think before you have an opinion on something that you're not clear on. birthday parties are fine. dance parties are fine but when you have them open to the public and you charge admission, you have to have a permit. that's what this is for." chief plasse says if you want to have a public party.. that's fine... just get a permit and have a safety plan. we will once again provide a link to the city code with the dance permit