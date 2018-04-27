Speech to Text for THN baseball beats THS

south baseball entered the night without a loss in conference indiana because of their great pitching.... well, their rivals terre haute north proved they were up for the challenge against the braves pitching staff.... nice crowd on hand at north for the braves- patriots showdown... south's cole whitlock had three hits in the game....his first one is an infield single here that north boots allowing dillon kinn-it to score.... braves one-nothing in the first... coming into tonight, terre haute south senior and butler signee benji downs hadn't given up a run in 18 innings this year.. north leadoff hitter jason mundell wasn't impressed...very first pitch downs threw the north senior smoked over the fence for a solo homer... that was mundell's first career high school homer.... top third....brayton reed singles to center to give terre haute south a four- three lead......reed drove in two runs in this game... fifth inning....north down five-three... tristan elder almost ties the game with a two run homer....the north junior hits one off the fence for an rbi double... patriots down five-four... two batters later.... north senior kendal riley stepping up big like he has his whole career....he had 3 rbi in this one....these two put north ahead for go at six-five... how about this in the sixth....north cleanup hitter...ross egger lays down a bunt and beats it out, are you kidding me....that scores another patriot run... terre haute north scores three runs in the fifth and sixth inning to take control of this game to win nine-five... the nine runs by north is a season-high given up by south and it all started with jason mundell's big homer to lead off things for north! [539]patriots react-sot i defintely knew we had to be aggresive. if I didn't hit that first pitch. i knew he was going to throw me a curveball. i need i hit it solid. round first halfway to second. heard everyone roar. figured it was out. coach has talked energy all season . north- south pitcher been great. keep up energery and just hit the ball.