Speech to Text for Make a Difference: Irene Skomp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana. he introduces us to our april "make a difference award winner". "irene skomp? on behalf of wthi-tv and williams brothers pharmacy i would like to present you with this months make a difference award for your community efforts." irene skomp has lived in lyons indiana since 1974. ever since that time... she's been doing what she can to help the community. that includes volunteering every week here at the st. peter thrift shop. "i don't know, i just feel a call to reach out to people that need help and i've got a lot of friends. a lot of other volunteers that just make it work." she's been doing what she can with the thrift shop ever since they opened their doors. its a place where those who have fallen on hard times can get goods that they might need. skomp volunteers her time going through ... sorting clothes and helping it grow to serve others. "shes been huge here at the thrift store. she was on board when they initially started it and she's been instrumental in helping it grow and become what it is now." but her service doesn't stop at the thrift shop. she also helped start up a weekend backpack program for kids in need in the lyons community. helping each child as if her own. "shes always told me that god's plan in life was for her to serve. shes a role model for me as a parent, as a son but also a lot of people in the community." but irene dosent want to take all the credit. she says the shop is a community effort. eight churches pitching in together to help those in need. including others who volunteer their time. "they're such good friends and everyone of them should be receiving this." it may take a group to help a community. but irene skomp is proof that all you need is a big heart to help bring everyone together. that's why she plans to continue doing what she loves to do. "cause theres a need and i have time now and we're just meant to help other people and it feels good. and it feels good to help people." "if" you'd like to nominate someone for our make a difference award".. go to the community section of our website wthitv-dot-com. "hey kevin, what's the weather going to