Speech to Text for Carnation sale preview

again. it's all thanks to wabash valley breast cancer survivors. may 11th will be the 18th annual pink carnation sale. all the money raised go toward mammograms, wigs and gas cards. it's a way to help less fortunate women prevent or fight breast cancer. "it's a look of relief, a look of love, a look of bewilderment that people will reach out and give them a gas card or give them a mammogram that would normally cost two hundred and fifty to five hundred dollars." here are some of the locations where you can buy your carnations. that includes right outside of the news 10 studios. they'll begin here at 6:30 in the morning and will continue to until they run out. for more information check out our website at wthitv.com one local high school softball