Clear

Rose-Hulman Tree Campus

Rose-Hulman Tree Campus

Posted: Fri Apr 27 15:24:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 27 15:24:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman Tree Campus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

group of students at rose hulman institute of technology planted two trees. "engineers for a sustainable world" plant trees every year on campus. that's one of the reasons why rose was just named a "tree campus" by the "arbor day foundation"...an d why students love the college! [b18]rose hulman arbor day-sot vo "...one of the big reasons i chose rose is because campus is so pretty and i think a lot of it is because we have so many trees!" braun says they're going to name the tree. it's a "linden" tree...so they're naming it johnson... after linden johnson. pretty creative! as we get closer to mothers day its time to paint
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It