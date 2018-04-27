Clear

Danny Etling at St. Pats

Posted: Fri Apr 27 15:22:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 27 15:22:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

went to a special school rally today. they welcomed back a well- known athlete from the area. graduate l-s-u quarter back "danny etling" came back to his alma matter today. etling attended st. pats for his elementary school education. there he spoke to the whole school about his athletic career. etling also took questions from the students ranging from his career to his favorite class. he was happy to check out the school he once attended. he also wanted to inspire these kids to work toward their goals. "whatever they want to do they can go do that. its something i've always wanted to do is this but i think that s. pats and terre haute have given me every opportunity to chase whatever dream i wanted." etling says he doesn't get the chance to come home very often. this is also a very important time for etling. he hopes to be drafted into the nfl in the coming days so he can continue his football career. [b17]rose hulman arbor day-wipe to vo off top today is "arbor day". in celebration... a
