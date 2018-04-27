Speech to Text for Gibson Hospice opening

wabash valley is opening a new facility in terre haute.. news 10's kylee stewart is live in terre haute.. she explains what the new center will offer to patients and their families. the gibson family center will be opening its doors on monday.. all to help those right here in our community. the gibson family center has been a work in progress since 20-13.. founders raised more than two point one million dollars to bring the facility to the community. the center will provide hospice care for patients in the wabash valley.. including illinois. "we will be able to provide around the clock care to those patients who need hospice but it cannot be managed at home." for one director .. this facility means more. having a lost a loved one.. she's decided to dedicate her time and effort to him. "we took him to the hospital and at the time there was no units like this, so he spent the remainder of his two weeks in an icu unit. it was at that point when i'm like, 'oh, we need something like this'," the center believes hospitals have a different goal than hospice. "their staff is focused on cure. our staff is focused on comfort." this is the first hospice center for the wabash valley.. before -- patients had to travel for care. "this is a resource that wasn't available. you had to go to indianapolis. you had to go to bloomington." hines says it's "important" to be able to serve those who live in our community .. and their families. "let them know that they're not alone in this. end of life care is something that really needs to be recognized. and my goal is that our community understands how important that care is." the center provides a number of resources for families .. rippy says time spent with loved ones is the main focus. "they just have to spend precious time and not worry about giving medications or anything like that." the center is located here at union hospital on the fifth floor in the west wing. it will open and begin accepting patients starting monday. to learn more.. visit our website at wthi tv dot com... reporting live in terre haute.. i'm kylee stewart.. news 10..