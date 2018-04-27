Speech to Text for Vigo County program needs less money

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

control the inmate population needs less money. the "county budget adjust committee" originally wanted 150-thousand dollars. it would go toward the "indigent work release program" for the county. it helps keep the county jail population down. at a meeting last night..the committee adjusted that request to 75-thousand. that's because the cost for the program isn't as high as they were expecting. since august 20-17 they've only spent around 25- thousand dollars. the budget adjustment committee voted in favor of the change. it now moves to the full council for approval in may. we continue to follow a story we brought you