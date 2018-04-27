Speech to Text for FBI returns wastewater evidence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

follow a developing story regarding the fbi's raid of the terre haute waste water treatment plant. the city attorney confirms the f-b-i "returned" all items taken during the raid. news 10's rondrell moore is on assignment tonight. he's live right now on the city's south side. he joins us now from the city's waste water treatment plan. it was about nine months ago... july 19th of last year... when federal agents raided this facility. at first, the city said nothing. then that night, mayor duke bennett confirmed their target centered around one person. that man was former utility director mark thompson. he committed suicide on august 4th. city attorney eddie felling spoke with news 10 just a couple hours ago. he says he doesn't want to jump to any conclusions. but he also believes this step by the fbi is a positive one for the city. "over the coming weeks, we will definitely be reaching out to the fbi, whether we have to do that through a formal request or not, to get any sort of conclusions or findings that are related to whatever they may have found or may not have found during the course of their investigation." /////////// back on august 10th, felling provided news 10 with an inventory of those items taken by the fbi. you can find those on our website.. now.. just a short while ago, i spoke with a representative from the fbi... he says, they are not in a position to comment on this investigation at this time. live at the terre haute waste water treatment plant, i'm news 10's rondrell moore, back to you. ////////// mayor duke bennett released a