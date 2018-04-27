Speech to Text for Fennell files to appeal his sentence

that's where there's new information in the franklin fennell case. good evening and thanks for joining us. news 10 learned right before this newscast that franklin fennell is filing an appeal. a judge recently sentenced fennell to two years in federal prison. that's after he was convicted for his part in a kickback scheme involving the vigo county school corporation. he was also ordered to pay more than 100-thousand dollars in restitution. news 10 has learned a "notice of appeal" was filed today. that's for both his conviction and his 24 month sentence. on monday..news 10 told you that fennell asked for a court appointed attorney. that was ahead of this appeal. we also have breaking news regarding the lawsuit filed